Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta

Iota Phi Theta was founded on September 19, 1963 at Morgan State College (now known as Morgan State University) by 12 students: Albert Hicks, Lonnie Spruill, Jr., Charles Briscoe, Frank Coakley, John Slade, Barron Willis, Webster Lewis, Charles Brown, Louis Hudnell, Charles Gregory, Elias Dorsey, Jr., Michael Williams. The fraternity is now the fifth largest African-American social service fraternity.

Motto: “Building a Tradition, Not Resting Upon One!”

Colors: Charcoal Brown and Gilded Gold

Symbol: Centaur

