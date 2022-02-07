Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The soul-lacious Johnson brothers have both died within a week of each other. Jimmy died on January 31, 2022 and Syl died on February 6, 2022. Jimmy died at the age of 93, whilst Syl died at the age of 89.

The Johnson family made a statement regard each brother’s passing.

“Our Dad (Syl Johnson) has gone on to heaven to be with him and many of his loved ones and fellow musicians who have passed as well. The world has lost two musical giants,” the family continued, “They came up the hard way, and they blazed a trail with hits and [became] major forces in music.”

The two were both born as James and Sylvester Thompson in Holly Spring, Mississippi. Inside a packed household of 10 children, the Thompson brothers sought to live a more independent life. They were working endlessly as kids until both brothers made a move to go their separate ways for the time being. Since James was the eldest and first son of the family, he got his independence first. At the ages of 16, Sylvester moved to Chicago and Jimmy moved to Memphis.

James’ move to Memphis four years prior was filled with more work and odd jobs. When Sylvester got to Chicago, his career in the music business grew exponentially. He started recording songs with the Federal label. Former music executive Syd Nathan gave Sylvester Thompson a new name after printing his new stage name on his first record, “Teardrops”. Syd Nathan liked the sound of Syl Johnson more than Sylvester’s real name. From that moment a legend was born, as Syl ran with the new name.

Syl once detailed the time when he brought his new stage name home to his family.

So when I got my record, it was ‘Syl Johnson,’ I took it to show my mother. I said, ‘Mama, my name is through! I got a new name! My entertainment name is Syl Johnson!’

Mississippi Blues Brothers Syl and Jimmy Johnson Have Passed Away: Lives in Music was originally published on classixphilly.com