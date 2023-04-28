Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

John Singleton was a legendary film director, screenwriter, and producer. Born on January 6, 1968, in Los Angeles, Singleton is best known for his groundbreaking debut film, “Boyz n the Hood,” released in 1991 when he was just 23 years old. The film depicted the challenges of growing up in South Central Los Angeles, which earned Singleton two Academy Award nominations, making him the youngest person and the first African American ever to be nominated for Best Director.

Singleton went on to direct and produce several other notable films, including “Poetic Justice” (1993), “Higher Learning” (1995), “Rosewood” (1997), and “Shaft” (2000). He also directed episodes of popular television shows such as “Empire” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

John Singleton’s work often focused on the experiences of African Americans and tackled social and racial issues. He was a prominent figure in the 1990s wave of African American filmmakers known as the “New Black Cinema” movement. Singleton’s contributions to the film industry and his exploration of important themes through his work have had a significant impact on cinema.

John passed away on April 28, 2019, and today, we are here to remember him!

RIP John Singleton: Remembering a Legend was originally published on wtlcfm.com