Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen.

Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer.

During his broadcast he said, I have so much faith in God. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with y’all today. I’m here to show that I can fight through. I’m feeling it. I’m vulnerable. I’m open. I’m going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.

Meet Nick Cannon’s Youngest and 7th child, Zen.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

SEE ALSO:

Death Of Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Draws Attention To Black Babies’ High Infant Mortality Rate

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com