Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcome Baby No. 2!

Serena, now retired from tennis, is in full mommy mode! Williams and her partner Alexis Ohanian just gave birth to a healthy Leo baby named Adira River Ohanian.

Ohanian took to X (Twitter) to deliver the news. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT.” Ohanian wrote.

Serena also made a heart-warming family video on TikTok where she announced that the baby arrived. In the video Williams is seen on the couch with her husband and first child, she then gets up and returns moments later with her newborn, Adira, as her father and big sister gather around in awe at their latest creation.

“Love the confidence in little Alexis” commented one user

“Serena has always exhibited such a strong, sweet aura. I wish all good things for her! ” read another comment!

See how social media is reacting to Adira River Ohanian below!

