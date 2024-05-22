Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and to celebrate the holiday in style, our fashion looks should reflect the day’s spirit. This day is often enjoyed outdoors with loved ones, featuring cookouts, good music, and refreshing drinks. For such occasions, our attire should be relaxed yet chic. Luckily, Amazon offers a variety of pieces that perfectly fit this description and are budget-friendly. You don’t have to wear traditional red, white, or blue to honor our heroes. A convenient short set and a sassy pair of sunglasses from Amazon are all you need to commemorate and slay.
MUST SEE: 7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day Weekend Fit
Memorial Day celebrates our fallen veterans who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of our country. In addition to being a day of remembrance, Memorial Day has also become the precursor to summer fun. Most cities offer a plethora of events/parties to attend during this holiday weekend, which require fun and stylish looks. Or, if you plan on ditching the parties and sitting in someone’s backyard for this holiday weekend listening to the smooth sounds of Frankie Beverly and Maze, your garb still needs to be on point.
Memorial Day Fashion from Amazon
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect excuse to start stocking up on your summer pieces. This year’s spring/summer fashion trends are all about denim, slides, designer crossbody bags, short sets, graphic tees, and more. Amazon has various trendy pieces that will have you sitting (or standing) pretty this Memorial Day weekend.
MUST SEE: Recreate This Simple Day To Night Memorial Day Weekend Makeup Tutorial With Celebrity MUA Anika Stewart
Jump in below to see what we have found to complete your Memorial Day ensemble or to jump-start your summer wardrobe.
Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Cape Robbin Swag Women’s Lace-up HeelsSource:Courtesy of Amazon
If you plan on going to a party for Memorial Day, these heels should accompany you. They pair well with just about any look in your closet and are summer-approved.Shop Now
2. DYMADE Women’s Denim DressSource:Courtesy of Amazon
A denim dress will always be in style. It can be dressed up or down and is ideal for a summer day party or backyard shindig.Shop Now
3. Karsaer Vision Retro Vintage Cat Eye Square SunglassesSource:Courtesy of Amazon
We are blocking the sun and haters with these cool 90s-inspired sunglasses. Your Memorial Day look is only complete with chic eyewear.Shop Now
4. KINIKO 2 Piece Casual Fashion Sports SuitSource:Courtesy of Amazon
This set is for you if you plan to relax for the holiday weekend. Nothing says cute and comfy like athleisure wear. Pair this outfit with your favorite sneakers and call it a day.Shop Now
5. Red Lips Short Sleeve Graphic Design T-ShirtSource:Courtesy of Amazon
Graphic t-shirt and distressed denim shorts or pants are ideal ensembles that will always stay in style. With just a change of shoes, they can transform from day to night. Rock this on Memorial Day if you are going for a casual yet fabulous look.Shop Now
6. High Waisted Satin Cargo PantsSource:Courtesy of Amazon
Satin Cargo Pants on Memorial Day? A win! Pair them with the t-shirt above and some sleek heels; you’ve got a bomb outfit!Shop Now
7. Marc Jacobs Crossbody BagSource:Courtesy of Amazon
You’ve got to have a stylish crossbody bag to carry your belongings in for the weekend. This leather Marc Jacob purse will not only store your essentials but also add a pop of luxury to your outfit.Shop Now
8. 2 Piece Lounge Tracksuit OutfitSource:Courtesy of Amazon
Sets are in this spring/summer. They’re a classic, versatile ensemble that can be worn in many ways and to different events. Wear it open to expose your bralette, or keep it closed for a more sophisticated look.Shop Now
9. Square Open Toe Sandals Summer Casual Braided SlidesSource:Courtesy of Amazon
Don’t underestimate the comfort of a pair of slides. They slide on with ease, complement any outfit, and are perfect for creating a relaxed look. Pair them with the short set above for a chic yet laid-back style.Shop Now
10. Y2K Button Down Denim VestSource:Courtesy of Amazon
Take it back to the 00s with this cute denim vest. It can easily be paired with a skirt, shorts, or jeans and worn to the cookout and the Memorial Day soiree!Shop Now