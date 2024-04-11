Listen Live
News

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
US-SIMPSON

Source: VINCE BUCCI / Getty

Undoubtedly one of the most high-profile Americans of today, has died at age 76.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Orenthal James Simpson, commonly referred to as O. J. Simpson, passed away after a battle with Cancer.

Simpson, once celebrated as an NFL star and media personality before his infamous acquittal in the 1995 murder case of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman

A statement from his family was released to the media. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” his family wrote.

In May 2023, Simpson posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing that he had “caught cancer” and had to go through “the whole chemo thing.”

According to ABC News, a Las Vegas television station reported that Simpson was reporting to the hospital to recieve treatment for an unspecified cancer. Simpson himself posted a video on X that day, denying rumors that he was in hospice care. He did not confirm or deny reports that he was ill. Two days later, he posted another video update on X, thanking those people that reached out to him.  “My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it.” Simpson said.

O.J. Simpson is survived by four children: Arnelle and Jason, from his first marriage, and Sydney and Justin, from his marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson.

Check out reactions across social media below!

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

15 items
News

Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76

A person praying over the Bible.
News

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

Lifestyle

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close