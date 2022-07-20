37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos]

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 37th year honoring excellence in Gospel music during an uplifting weekend of events, concluding with the live-taped ceremony on Saturday, July 16, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.
Hosted by Stellar Award-winning artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, this year’s celebration will premiere Sunday, August 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET Her, and BET International and will be syndicated in various local markets across the country between August 13 and September 11, 2022.
Pastor Mike, Jr. leads the list of winners with a total of six Stellar Awards, including Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, as well as Album of the Year for I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1. CeCe Winans won three Stellar Awards, including Producer of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Song of the Year, all tied to the album Believe For It. Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music received three awards for their collaboration, Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP, including Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, and Special Event Album of the Year.
The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards features showstopping performances by Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Maverick City Music, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, Le’Andria Johnson, Koryn Hawthorne, Brian Courtney Wilson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Doe, Rudy Currence, Chrisette Michele, Darrel Walls, James Fortune and more.
Check out the full recap below.
1. Chandler Moore – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
2. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
3. Naomi Raine – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
4. Kelontae Gavin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
5. Martha Munizzi – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
6. Erica Campbell and GooGoo – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
7. Evvie McKINNEY – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
8. Maverick City Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
9. LeAndria Johnson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
10. Pastor Mike Jr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
11. Jonathan McReynolds – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
12. Kirk and Tammy Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022Source:other
13. Mali Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
14. Rudy Currence – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
15. Don Jackson Tammy and Kirk Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
16. Chaz Lamar Michelle Rice and Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
17. Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
18. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
19. Dante Bowe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
20. Christina Bell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
21. Jekalyn Carr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
22. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
23. David & Tamela Mann – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
24. William Murphy – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
25. Doe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
26. Kierra Sheard Kelly and Jordan Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
27. Crystal Aikin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
28. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
29. Jor’Dan Armstrong – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
30. Angel Taylor – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
31. Brian Courtney Wilson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
32. 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022Source:other
37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022 37th stellar gospel music awards recap [photos] radio one atl 2022