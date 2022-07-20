Stellar Awards
37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos]

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 37th year honoring excellence in Gospel music during an uplifting weekend of events, concluding with the live-taped ceremony on Saturday, July 16, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hosted by Stellar Award-winning artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, this year’s celebration will premiere Sunday, August 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET Her, and BET International and will be syndicated in various local markets across the country between August 13 and September 11, 2022.

Pastor Mike, Jr. leads the list of winners with a total of six Stellar Awards, including Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, as well as Album of the Year for I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1CeCe Winans won three Stellar Awards, including Producer of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Song of the Year, all tied to the album Believe For ItJonathan McReynolds and Mali Music received three awards for their collaboration, Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP, including Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, and Special Event Album of the Year.

 

The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards features showstopping performances by Kirk FranklinErica CampbellMaverick City MusicMarvin SappTye TribbettLe’Andria JohnsonKoryn HawthorneBrian Courtney WilsonJor’Dan ArmstrongDoeRudy CurrenceChrisette MicheleDarrel WallsJames Fortune and more.

Check out the full recap below.

 

1. Chandler Moore – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Chandler Moore - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

2. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Kierra Sheard Kelly - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

3. Naomi Raine – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Naomi Raine - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

4. Kelontae Gavin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Kelontae Gavin - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

5. Martha Munizzi – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Martha Munizzi - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

6. Erica Campbell and GooGoo – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Erica Campbell and GooGoo - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

7. Evvie McKINNEY – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Evvie McKINNEY - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

8. Maverick City Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Maverick City Music - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

9. LeAndria Johnson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

LeAndria Johnson - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

10. Pastor Mike Jr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Pastor Mike Jr - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

11. Jonathan McReynolds – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Jonathan McReynolds - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

12. Kirk and Tammy Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022

Kirk and Tammy Franklin - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022 Source:other

13. Mali Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Mali Music - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

14. Rudy Currence – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Rudy Currence - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

15. Don Jackson Tammy and Kirk Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Don Jackson Tammy and Kirk Franklin - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

16. Chaz Lamar Michelle Rice and Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Chaz Lamar Michelle Rice and Marvin Sapp - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

17. Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Marvin Sapp - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

18. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Erica Campbell - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

19. Dante Bowe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Dante Bowe - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

20. Christina Bell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Christina Bell - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

21. Jekalyn Carr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Jekalyn Carr - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

22. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Erica Campbell - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

23. David & Tamela Mann – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

David & Tamela Mann - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

24. William Murphy – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

William Murphy - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

25. Doe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Doe - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

26. Kierra Sheard Kelly and Jordan Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Kierra Sheard Kelly and Jordan Kelly - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

27. Crystal Aikin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Crystal Aikin - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

28. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Kierra Sheard Kelly - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

29. Jor’Dan Armstrong – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Jor'Dan Armstrong - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

30. Angel Taylor – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Angel Taylor - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

31. Brian Courtney Wilson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Brian Courtney Wilson - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

32. 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022

37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022 Source:other

37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022 37th stellar gospel music awards recap [photos] radio one atl 2022

33. James Fortune – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

James Fortune - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

34. Chrisette Michele – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Chrisette Michele - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

35. Travis Greene – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Travis Greene - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

36. Ricky Dillard – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Ricky Dillard - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other

37. Keyondra Lockett – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Keyondra Lockett - 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Source:other
