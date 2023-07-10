Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Another Violent Weekend, What To Do About the Supreme Court?, Jarveon Hudspeth Laid To Rest

Sybil’s Birthday ShoutOuts

Sofia Vergara, 51 (Modern Family)

Angus Cloud, 25 (Euphoria)

Chiwetal Ojiofor, 46

Jessica Simpson, 43

Kulture Cephus, 5 (Cardi B & Offset’s daughter)

Ryan Curry, 8 (Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s daughter)

Adrien Grenier, 47 (Vincent Chase on Entourage)

Antonio Brown, 35

Mavis Staples, 84

Arthur Ashe would have been 80 (Tennis star died in 1993)

1. Another Violent Weekend on America’s Streets Source:Getty Another Violent Weekend on America’s Streets What You Need to Know: A gunman was taken into custody following a deadly shooting rampage across two New York City boroughs Saturday. Police report a 25-year-old man opened fire five separate times while driving a scooter. The New York Police Department reports the initial call was received around 11 AM about a man shot in the shoulder while on a Brooklyn street. A second call came in about twenty minutes later, about an 86-year-old man shot in the back. The senior was rushed to a hospital where he died.

2. What To Do About the Supreme Court? Source:Getty What To Do About the Supreme Court? What You Need to Know: Following the most recent decisions handed down by conservative justices, talk about efforts is underway to bring about some changes to the United States Supreme Court. Among the suggestions, are ways that President Biden might work around court decisions that stripped the chief executive of any authority to reduce or remove student loan debt. U.S. Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says upon the Senate’s return to work this week, to the consternation of Chief Justice John Roberts, his panel will vote on ethics reforms for the Supreme Court. This idea was born in the wake of reports about the actions of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Among the news reports, the conservative justices went on expensive trips at the expense of prominent donors.

3. What’s Your Glaucoma Risk? Source:Getty What’s Your Glaucoma Risk? What You Need to Know: Glaucoma is caused when your eyes can’t maintain an appropriate balance between the amount of internal fluid produced by the eye and the amount of fluid that drains away. Think of your eye as a football: It requires air pressure to maintain its shape and to maintain its round shape and ability to see. But a malfunction of internal eye structures that regulate intraocular pressure can cause pressure in the eye to rise extremely high, causing glaucoma. Unlike a football, however, pressure in your eye can’t be relieved by deflating. Instead, high eye pressures keep building until optic nerve fibers are permanently damaged and peripheral vision is lost.

4. Jarveon Hudspeth Laid to Rest Without Answers About His Fatal Shooting By an Officer Source:Getty Jarveon Hudspeth Laid to Rest Without Answers About His Fatal Shooting By an Officer WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Jarveon Hudspeth, a 21-year-old Black man, was stopped by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy in Raleigh, Tennessee on June 24. According to police reports, Hudspeth attempted to flee and dragged the deputy for 100 yards — during which the deputy ended up firing a single, fatal shot. The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the altercation. At a news conference on June 29, Charlotte Haggett, Hudspeth’s mother, said the family had not been contacted by the Sheriff’s Office to be informed about her son’s death. Through tears, Haggett said, “…Only thing that I’ve heard about my son is about the criminal activity. My son was never into anything criminal. Is it a crime for my son to be in a flashy car?… He didn’t hang in gangs…He didn’t hang out in clubs… Some people thought that he was a square bear because he didn’t do anything.”