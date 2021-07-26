Ten 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony Stylish Moments

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

You may not be into the 2021 Olympic games, but the Olympic fashion is something to watch. With designers such as Telfar Clemens and Ralph Lauren being the creatives behind the garments, the uniforms are definitely a sight to see. While we are cheering on a few of our favorites like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, we can not help but notice the colorful and classic ensembles that are swarming around the Tokyo games. Some of these athletic suits are so fly that we are hoping they become available to the public!

In case you’re watching the Olympics and find yourself swooning behind the team fashions like we are, we’ve taken the liberty to break down the details of some of our favorite looks. Get into the 2021 Olympic designs below.

