The Most Fabulous Celeb Family Christmas Photos

And just like that, Christmas has come and gone, but not without the glitz and glamour of fabulous celebrity holiday photos. We’re still in the spirits as we reflect on all the fashion moments that were served on social media by our favorite celebs.

The Wilson family brought presidential style in all-black looks while Kourtney Kardashian hosted the Kardashians’ annual Christmas party, bringing a gothic vibe to the traditional season decor. Marlo served as a momtee and Phaedra Parks celebrated in Paris with her children. And Tia Mowry may be on the brink of divorce from her partner Cory Hardict, but they celebrated as a family.

And there were plenty of glamorous pregnancy announcements. From former Love & Hip Hop star Ju Ju’s stunning maternity holiday shoot to Lira Galore and her mini-me in matching red gowns, the gifts were in abundance.

Keep scrolling to see the most fabulous family holiday looks.

