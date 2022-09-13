Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Television’s biggest night was held yesterday (Sep. 12). The 2022 Emmy Awards proved to be a historic and magical time as the best in TV were announced. Check out some of the most memorable moments from the show and if our Emmy Awards predictions were right inside.

The entire television industry congregated as host Kenan Thompson facilitated the 2022 Emmy Awards program. Respective cast and crews were praised and recognized for their skills as the Academy selected the best in drama, comedy and reality TV series.

It was a night to remember. Talents like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya, Lizzo and Jerrod Carmichael were awarded for their brilliant performances and masterful work on screen. Thompson kept the entire show entertaining, making jokes about literally everything. At one point, he sheds a light on Euphoria’s executive producer and star Zendaya turning 26 years old recently. Then, he goes on to say, “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school student and too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

There were far more cringey moments than that one. For example, Jimmy Kimmel playing dead as Brunson received her Emmy. The women seated behind Brunson were visibly uncomfortable, trying to stay focused on her speech.

Aside from that, we learned a lot about the talent on the carpet. From what it takes to be invited to Issa Rae’s lavish yacht parties to a fictitious Abbott Elementary and The Bear parallel, the 2022 Emmy’s was insightful, entertaining and historic.

Check out the most memorable moments from the show below:

The Most Memorable Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com