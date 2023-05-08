The Top 10 Hats Worn at The Kentucky Derby You Could Wear to Sunday Service

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is over and we heard there was an actual race, but who goes to see the horses? Not us….we go for fashion and style!

The derby was started in 1875 after the founder (Meriwether Lewis Clark) came from Europe and attended a derby there. General Admission ticket holders work more eccentric hats while seat guests wore more elegant hats. Hats served several purposes shielding guests from the sun but were also told to be good luck.

Whether you wear them for fashion or luck check out 10 hats from the 2023 Kentucky Derby that you could wear to Sunday Service!

