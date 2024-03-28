This Ain’t Texas, This Is Tubi: Our Cowboy Carter Inspired ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features Classic Black Westerns

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Howdy, film buffs! Streaming platforms like Tubi offer classic and culturally relevant Black Western films for you and your partners to binge.

These films play an essential role in enriching pop culture by challenging traditional narratives of the Wild West. By centering Black characters and their stories, Black Westerns not only offer a more diverse and nuanced portrayal of the American frontier, but also empower audiences and inspire creators to explore fresh perspectives in storytelling, pushing the boundaries of the genre itself.

These films aren’t “Black Westerns,” they’re Westerns.

Tubi offers a list of 7 essential Black Westerns that celebrate the Black Cowboy experience. From Harlem Rides the Range to Gang of Roses, each film sets out on its own adventure. The list includes films that were released from 1939 to 2023.

One of our favorites that made the list is a recent film titled Cinnamon, which stars Hailey Kilgore, David Iacono and iconic talents like Damon Wayans and Pam Grier. The film follows Jodi Jackson(*Kilgore), a gas station attendant, who struggles and aspires to become a singer, but things start to get complicated when a robbery occurs at her job.

Get in the and take a ride to the Wild, Wild, West with our special watch list this week. These titles will surely be a fun and action packed experience for the entire family.

Dust off your cowboy boots and get into these 7 key Black Westerns on Tubi below:

