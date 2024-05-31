Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

This week’s ‘ What to Watch’ TV list features fresh programming to binge over the weekend. From Hulu’s “Queenie” to the 100th episode of “All American,” there’s a show for everyone in the family. Check out the trailers for our specially curated watch list inside.

Our ‘What to Watch’ TV list features programming that we are loving. Several of these shows are new to all of us, but we haven’t cut these series’ off since we began. Whether you are a fan of drama, comedy or thrilling documentary, we have the perfect series for you to binge.

This week’s list includes new shows like Apple TV+’s “Dark Matter.” The sci-fi drama series follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), who is abducted into an alternate version of his life. To get back to his true family, he embarks on a harrowing journey to save them from the most terrifying foe imaginable: himself. The series is based on Black Crouch’s best-selling book.

Another series we added to this week’s list is Hulu’s “Queenie.” Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. The show is fun, vibrant and full of comedy.

If neither of those are your cup of tea, we celebrate the long-running CW drama series “All American.” The show just honored its 100th episode after debuting six years ago to the platform. The milestone episode is appropriately titled “100%,” and it was also directed by its star, Daniel Ezra. The episode follows Spencer (Ezra) as he seeks guidance by revisiting the past ahead of one of the biggest games of his career.

Comment below which TV shows you plan to binge this weekend.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘All American’s’ 100th Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com