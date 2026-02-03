Listen Live
Published on February 2, 2026

NFL: FEB 04 Super Bowl LII
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top 10 Best Super Bowls of All-Time

The Super Bowl is more than just a game; it’s a spectacle where heroes are made and legacies are written.

Over the years, some matchups have transcended the sport, captivating millions of fans with moments of pure drama.

These legendary contests have often come down to a single play which normally comes down to one perfect pass, a heart-stopping interception, or a field goal that sails just right.

What makes these games unforgettable is not just the stakes but the sheer unpredictability.

One second, a team looks destined for glory, and the next, they’re left heartbroken.

The magnitude of these moments resonates long after the final whistle, immortalizing players and coaches alike in the annals of NFL history.

The highs and lows of these contests bring fans to the edges of their seats, embodying the unpredictable beauty of football.

Whether it’s a last-second game-winning drive, an impossible catch, or a clutch defensive stand, these games remind us why we watch.

They’re about more than skill, they’re about resilience, strategy, and heart.

And while every Super Bowl crowns just one winner, the memories of these epic showdowns leave a lasting legacy for both victors and the vanquished.

Take a look at the Top 10 Best Super Bowls of All-Time.

1. Super Bowl XLII | Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLII | Giants 17, Patriots 14
Source: Getty

The Giants delivered one of the greatest upsets by defeating the previously undefeated Patriots. David Tyree’s iconic “Helmet Catch” and Eli Manning’s heroics in the final drive cemented this game as an all-time classic.

Click here to watch highlights.

2. Super Bowl LI | Patriots 34, Falcons 28

Super Bowl LI | Patriots 34, Falcons 28
Source: Getty

The largest comeback in Super Bowl history saw the Patriots recover from a 28-3 deficit to win in overtime. Tom Brady’s brilliance and James White’s clutch performance made this game unforgettable for the ages.

Click here to watch highlights.

3. Super Bowl XIII | Steelers 35, Cowboys 31

Super Bowl XIII | Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
Source: Getty

A clash of titans, this high-flying offensive shootout featured legendary players like Terry Bradshaw and Roger Staubach. The game came down to the wire, with the Steelers holding off the Cowboys for a thrilling finish.

Click here to watch highlights.

4. Super Bowl XLIII | Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Super Bowl XLIII | Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
Source: Getty

Highlighted by Santonio Holmes’ incredible toe-tapping touchdown catch in the final seconds, this game was a rollercoaster of momentum swings and late-game drama. James Harrison’s 100-yard pick-six added to its lore.

Click here to watch highlights.

5. Super Bowl XXV | Giants 20, Bills 19

Super Bowl XXV | Giants 20, Bills 19
Source: Getty

Known for its nail-biting conclusion, this game ended on a missed field goal by Bills kicker Scott Norwood. The Giants’ ball-control strategy and defensive dominance made it a contest for the ages.

Click here to watch highlights.

6. Super Bowl XXXIV | Rams 23, Titans 16

Super Bowl XXXIV | Rams 23, Titans 16
Source: Getty

The “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams held off the Titans in a heart-stopping finish as linebacker Mike Jones made a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line to seal victory as time expired.

Click here to watch highlights.

7. Super Bowl XLVII | Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Super Bowl XLVII | Ravens 34, 49ers 31
Source: Getty

Known as the “Blackout Bowl,” the power outage delayed the game and led to an incredible comeback by the 49ers. The Ravens ultimately held firm with a goal-line stand to secure the win.

Click here to watch highlights.

8. Super Bowl XXXVI | Patriots 20, Rams 17

Super Bowl XXXVI | Patriots 20, Rams 17
Source: Getty

The birth of a dynasty. The underdog Patriots, led by a young Tom Brady, upset the heavily favored Rams. Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal as time expired gave New England its first Super Bowl.

Click here to watch highlights.

9. Super Bowl LII | Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Super Bowl LII | Eagles 41, Patriots 33
Source: Getty

Nick Foles’ “Philly Special” trick play and his MVP-caliber performance sparked the Eagles’ thrilling victory over the Patriots. A high-scoring game full of unpredictable twists kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Click here to watch highlights.

10. Super Bowl III | Jets 16, Colts 7

Super Bowl III | Jets 16, Colts 7
Source: Getty

This game wasn’t just about the score—it was about the impact. Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory as a massive underdog, and the Jets delivered in a win that elevated the AFL’s status and changed football forever.

Click here to watch highlights.

Top 10 Best Super Bowls of All-Time was originally published on 1075thefan.com

