‘What You Need To Know:’ Tyre Nichols’ Killers Charged, Regulating AI & more was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. “We About to Kill This Man,” Former Memphis Cops Indicted on Federal Charges in Tyre Nichols Death Source:Getty “We About to Kill This Man,” Former Memphis Cops Indicted on Federal Charges in Tyre Nichols Death What You Need to Know: The five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, are now facing federal civil rights charges. The 29-year-old Black man, a FedEx driver on his way home the evening of January 7 this year, was stopped by Memphis police officers for driving recklessly. Tyre Nichols never made it to his mother’s home. The Memphis Commercial-Appeal reported, “Police have gone on to say there was no evidence to support he was driving recklessly. In body camera footage, officers could be seen yelling conflicting commands at him and pulling him from his car and to the ground.

2. Regulating the Robot in the Room and Saving Our Water Source:Getty Regulating the Robot in the Room and Saving Our Water WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Amidst the push for AI advancement comes a significant gathering about AI regulation. Over 60 senators from both sides of the aisle convened to address the “robot in the room” of AI, emphasizing the need to balance innovation and safeguard against potential hazards. The closed-door meeting featured a panel of industry heavyweights, including CEO’s from OpenAI, Tesla, Google, Microsoft and Meta. Meanwhile, tech giants like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google have acknowledged the significant environmental costs associated with their AI research. These costs extend beyond expensive semiconductors to include increased water consumption, a critical resource in the AI development process.

3. Top 10 Cities With the Highest STD Rates in 2022 Source:Getty Top 10 Cities With the Highest STD Rates in 2022 What You Need to Know: Since 2020, the only virus the country has focused on is COVID-19. However, the CDC finally released the latest Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Surveillance Report, and announced the top ten cities with the highest STD rates. Unfortunately, for the sixth consecutive year, the STD rate in the United States hit a record high. Before we jump into the list, here are a few facts we want you all to know. Sadly, STD rates are five to eight times higher for Black people than non-Hispanic White people. In addition, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. These three diseases increased almost 30% from 2015 to 2019. (READ MORE)

4. Texas Student Suspended Days After CROWN Act Goes into Effect Source:Getty Texas Student Suspended Days After CROWN Act Goes into Effect WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Darryl George, an African American junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, was placed on in-school suspension for wearing his loc’d hair in a ponytail. Days prior to the punishment, Texas’ CROWN Act went into effect, banning discriminatory practices against natural hair texture and styles like braids, locs, twists and knots in the workplace and at school. Photos of the 17-year-old show that his locs are wrapped and tucked above his ears and neck. The school claims that the suspension is based on the length and not the hairstyle. Per the school’s “Dress and Grooming Code,” male students’ hair cannot extend below the eyebrows or ear lobes, or below the top of a t-shirt collar when gathered or let down.