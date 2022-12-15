Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo & Ledisi Star In ‘Spinning Gold’ As The Icons Who Inspired Them

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The story of Casablanca Records is coming to life in “Spinning Gold,” starring some of today’s hottest music stars like Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, and Ledisi playing the icons who inspired them. Watch the trailer and learn more about the upcoming film inside.

Fans may wonder what Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS. All these legendary artists and groups rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry’s most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records. Casablanca Records is considered one of the most successful independent record companies of all time.

The film follows Neil and a team of young music lovers as they rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their approach was different from the other labels which existed at the time like notable record company, Motown Records, which is also mentioned in the trailer.

Casablanca’s mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. The film explores the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Some of today’s biggest artists are portraying the icons who inspired them and singing their most popular songs including Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Grammy Award nominee Tayla Parx as Donna Summer and multi-Grammy winner Ledisi as Gladys Knight. Spinning Gold features an all-star cast including Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, The Last Five Years), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible franchise, Gone Baby Gone), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, Bad Hair), Tony Award winner Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead, The Goldbergs), Jason Issacs (The Harry Potter franchise, The Death of Stalin, The Patriot), Lyndsy Fonseca (Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Casey Likes (Almost Famous on Broadway), and comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman).

“Spinning Gold” debuts exclusively in theaters March 31, 2023. Let’s dance!

Check out the trailer for Spinning Gold below:

Take a look at some first look photos from the film:

Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo & Ledisi Star In ‘Spinning Gold’ As The Icons Who Inspired Them was originally published on globalgrind.com