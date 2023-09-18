Shine Your Light Today | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Shine Your Light Today”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage" that I work with my bride, D. We've been married going on almost 40 years and I've not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you a special message today, you know we’ve all heard. That song that says this little light of mine. I’m gonna let it shine. Ohh this little light of mine. I’m gonna let it shine. Well, everybody has a light. That’s right. Everybody has a light now. Sometimes it’s a little light. Sometimes it’s a big like, sometimes it’s a spotlight. It doesn’t matter what kind of light it is. You’ve got a light in you. You’ve got a gift in you. You’ve got an ability, a blessing.

And you and you gotta make sure you let that light shine to bless others to help others to do for others, to encourage others to lift up others. And you do it with the spirit of excellence. Cause if you do that, you will be a blessing to your our present generation and the future generations.

That’s how you create generational wealth, because you’ve given your best and you’ve done it with a spirit of excellence when you do that, you will make a difference. Because you’re little light, you’re big light your spotlight. Whatever kind of light you have, we shine and shine bright.

