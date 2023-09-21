The Vision Will Not Lie…Wait For It! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Vision Will Not Lie…Wait For It!”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

This is Doctor Willie Joe and I recently shared that I received the highest award in the speaking industry a few weeks ago, now called the Cabot Award, named as the founder of the National Speakers Association. Cabot. Robert and I shared how I’ve written a goal over 30 years ago. That one day I’d be worthy to receive this award. And as I got the award, I thought about HABAKA 2:2, which says, and the Lord answered and say it right to vision and make it plain upon tables that he may run.

That reads us for the vision, is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak and not lie. Wait for it, because it will surely come. And I’m encouraging you to write your vision, write your vision, write your goals, and then run the race. You will be amazed at what happens.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.