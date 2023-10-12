In a Position of Waiting | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Never be in a position of waiting and then also plant seeds of doubt while you wait. You water the waiting with faith, with hope, with hard work, with diligence and doing the things that you need to do. It’s taking too long. How is that helping you to tell yourself that? Because sometimes things take long. I don’t care how fast you want to seed to grow when you put it in the ground, it has to go.

Southern University in the building we are live, yes. So the Erica ISM of the day today, I want to encourage those of you who are in a position of waiting and we’re all in the position of waiting. Right, but what are you waiting for? What is your mindset while you’re waiting? What are you telling yourself while you’re waiting? I want you to always keep in the forefront of your mind, right? That God has a purpose and a plan for your life, right? If he knows the beginning from the end. If he does exceedingly abundantly. Above all, you could ask, think or imagine. Even if you’re waiting i the early stages stages of your life, God still has greatness for you. You just haven’t gotten there yet, so be very careful about what you say to yourself while you are waiting.

In the ground, it has to be watered, it has to stay in the dark. It has to stay in the dirt and it leads those things to germinate for the water to break the seed, and then once the seed breaks, then a small sprout comes. Sometimes it’s just a small sprout and you have to learn to celebrate each and every step. It’s like when you say you want to lose 30 pound but you only lost two, and you’re mad at the two. You can’t get to 30 by skipping 2, so learn to appreciate the small things. Maybe your grades aren’t all that you want to be, and you’re trying to get a little bit better and you’re procrastinating doing these things, but you got one assignment. Celebrate the one, don’t say. Well, it was only one. Those are negative seeds that the enemy uses to minimize and diminish the progress that you are working toward, right, you’re in school. You’re trying to graduate. Some of you are thinking about after already what is to come. Listen, you will get there when you get there. I don’t care how fast you try to take your brain. You cannot get to five years from now, but you can make the most of.

Today I pray all the time and we say that our church Lord prepare me for everything you have prepared for me, and then I’m gonna add this to it. Then get excited about what he has prepared for you. You know, if you’re going on a big trip and you pack your bags and you get your outfit because you know, man, this trip is gonna be amazing. You’re getting ready. You’re getting excited. I want you to think about your future that way. I want you to think about what God has for you. In that way. Oh, this is going to be great. I know when it comes to the subject of love, everybody is fearful and doubtful, and you’re always anticipating the bad and no one’s looking forward to the good. But if God is loving, he created this amazing, wonderful, beautiful thing. We need to shift our thinking.

Come on! The enemy has very good PR Satan and bad relationships have very good PR. We don’t talk enough about the people that are holding on. We don’t talk about enough about the people who are happily married, people who are happy in ministry. People who actually love their job, there are a lot of people who are actually doing right, one of them too. You’ve got to change the way you think. Even if I’m not good today, it will be. Even if I’m not there yet, I will be. Even if I’m not, I’m not in the place I want to be. I will be, and that’s what I want you to say. I will be. I will get there. I will be successful. I will make a difference because I am a world changer. That’s my Ericaism for the day!