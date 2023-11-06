10 Principles To Win BIG #6 | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #6″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing my series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win now. They’re taken from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life, and they’re found on page 51, and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. Step number six is the power of positive visualization.

I want you to imagine yourself in the home you’ve always dreamed of or driving the car you always wanted, or imagine giving a six figure tithe check to your church, can you see it? Something powerful happens when you can connect the vision with an emotion. When Phil Jackson took over the Chicago Bulls, when Michael Jordan was playing, there have been perennial losers. Phil Jackson had the players to do something. Something strange, to line up and imagine themselves holding the championship trophy. They did it and went on to win 6 championships.

I say to you, imagine yourself living your dreams. Try it. What you got to lose.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.