Operation Ten City: Providing Community Assistance and Resources with Melissa Duff Brown

In this exclusive Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell interview, Melissa Duff Brown joins the show on behalf of Operation Ten City to explain how it is “inspiring faith-based communities to activate hidden potential and pursue the fullness of God’s calling for their lives” (according to OperationTenCity.com).

Operation Ten City is a ten-city national campaign that aims to restore hope and economic empowerment. The main focus is to help cities where economic disparities in black and brown communities continue to grow.

“We believe that everyone has a God given talent…a gift that God has given to not only take care of them but to transform their families generationally,” she explains.

Founder Bill Winton’s inspiration for creating Operation Ten City dates back to his early exposure to entrepreneurship and innovation.

“What we understand is when you are exposed and you also get the biblical principles to move forward, change can happen,” Melissa said.

The next event takes place in Maryland on November 17th and November 18th. The initiative includes food, gas, and clothing giveaways, youth development and training, and a business competition with up to $10K in awards! Visit OperationTenCity.com to take register.

