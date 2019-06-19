GET THE LOOK: If You Can’t Afford Rihanna’s FENTY Shoes, We Found The Solution For You

Rihanna’s FENTY Maison has hit the world by storm. The company isn’t taking a traditional approach to high fashion. There has been no runway shows and there are drops that happen, much like an album release. Rihanna has hosted a pop-up in Paris and is currently having one in NYC.

Consumers and fans also have the option to shop the collection online. Perusing the website, I can’t help but fall in love with these python green spiraling sandals ($670.00, fenty.com). All of her shoes on the site are over $570.00. While that isn’t astronomically high for a designer shoe, it can still be costly to an everyday working woman. However, never fear! You know we got you.

We’ve found a few options for those of you that like this shoe shape but not the shoe price.

I am so into the neon trend and I love these orange strappy sandals! The Encore strappy sandals ($38.00, lillyskloset.com) goes up to a size 11.

They are also pre-selling a beautiful gold heel ($48.00, lillyskloset.com). Before you call these FENTY dupes, this brand were selling these shoes prior to the FENTY launch.

If you like the shoe silhouette but want a simple black, you can get this pair ($44.99, egoshoes.com) for an affordable price.

While I definitely am advocating for FENTY, I understand that some people can’t afford FENTY prices. These are options if you fall into that camp. Nevertheless, I am always in favor of buying Black when you can!

