Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships

Michelle Obama didn’t hold anything back during a candid sitdown with Gayle King over the weekend at Essence Fest. Besides discussing healthy living and her memoir Becoming, the former FLOTUS also spoke about looking forward to having a house without teenagers soon.

“Barack’s like ‘You seem so much less stressed,’ and I’m like, duh! Not only were we parenting teenagers, but every Saturday night you had to worry about whether your kid is gonna end up on Page Six,” Obama told King. “Now we’re rediscovering each other. I’m looking over and going ‘Hey…you, where have you been for 21 years?!’”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

King even asked the Chitown native about her take on having great sex at every age, which she said she isn’t opposed to at all.

“Yes. I support that principle,” she laughed. “I mean, come on Gayle! What I’m ‘sposed to say to that? ‘No, I take issue with that?’ Yes, Gayle, the answer is yes!”

Mrs. Obama also gave invaluable advice on how to find the right partner. She said the most important factor in sustaining a healthy relationship is equality.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“Equality is not just measured in terms of the wallet. Equality is in terms of the value that they carry. Honesty is the beginning, the middle, and the end. I wouldn’t want to be bothered with someone I couldn’t trust on a day-to-day basis. It’s not just about how much money they make or title. Someone could have the right salary, but the wrong heart.”

Not only did drop some gems, she looked stunning! She rocked her natural curls and slayed in a navy blue, belted, shimmery jumpsuit.

"We have to start having some conversations, number one, about why is it so hard for us as women to put ourselves first." –@MichelleObama on the importance of taking care of ones' self, in conversation with @GayleKing at #EssenceFest Read more: https://t.co/l92IXPu5Bm pic.twitter.com/ibiSjzOSxp — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 7, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: