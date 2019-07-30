Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World?

That is the question that has sparked a social media debate. An angry mother went on a social media rant in which she felt couples/adults with no children should not be allowed to visit Disney World.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She wrote, “DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!” and “DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to BANNED!!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The woman also mentioned that the reasoning behind her angry rant was the adults are causing longer lines and they are making the experience more difficult for adults with children. This rant was triggered by her own experience at the the park. Apparently, her son had a meltdown after she told him they could not wait in a long line.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be Banned From Disney was originally published on radionowindy.com