Baltimore City Police are investigating after robbers broke into the home of Congressman Elijah Cummings.
According to WJLA, authorities said the burglary was reported on Saturday, July 27, at 3:40 a.m. at the home located in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Hours after the report was made, President Trump criticized Cummings and the City of Baltimore on Twitter.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
An investigation is underway into the incident. If you have information, contact police at 410-396-2221.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Eddie Murphy In Talks To Secure $70M Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Deal
- Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle Houses
- Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket
Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized was originally published on 92q.com