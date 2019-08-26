After returning for an amazing ninth season, BET “Sunday Best” crowned its winner for this season — North Carolina’s own Melvin Crispell III. He beat out Joshua Copeland in the finals to take home a recording contract with RCA Inspiration and a cash prize of $50,000.

Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’ was originally published on praisehouston.com