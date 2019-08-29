CLOSE
Niecy Nash On How Her Dream Vacation Almost Led To Oprah Taking Her Life [VIDEO]

Niecy Nash talks about how vacationing with Oprah came to fruition...

Premiere Of OWN's "Queen Sugar" - Reception

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

One of the perks of working on Ava DuVernay‘s masterpiece When They See Us was also getting to work with Oprah – and for Niecy Nash, she took that relationship to a whole new level by going on vacation with her.

The actress stopped by Conan this week and told the story of how her trip with Ava turned into a dream-vacation with Oprah Winfrey. She also gets real about sitting in the passenger seat while Oprah drove a buggy, which could have lead to some serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: Niecy Nash To Play Abductor In Kamiyah Mobley Story For Lifetime

Peep the video down below to hear Niecy tell it…

Niecy Nash On How Her Dream Vacation Almost Led To Oprah Taking Her Life [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

ava duvernay , Niecy Nash , Oprah

