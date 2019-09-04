Pastor Jamal Bryant Talks Accountability: “I Had To Fall In Baltimore Before I Could Skydive In Atlanta”

Pastor Jamal Bryant is not a stranger to scandal, but he says the key to staying on the right path is “accountability.” He views Baltimore as his “training wheels.” He says that God knew that he had to “fall in Baltimore,” before he could “skydive in Atlanta.”

While in Baltimore, he had an extra-marital affair when he was married to his ex-wife, Gizelle Bryant. But, he says “you got to go through some convicting things to know God is real.” The church in Atlanta that he is now senior pastor at spoke to over 130 pastors, non of whom had the level of scandal attached to their names as he does. But, he says “in spite of that,” God has allowed him to “be a runway model for what redemption looks like.”

Listen to his interview with Willie Moore Jr. up top!

Jamai Harris Posted September 4, 2019

