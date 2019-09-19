Mr. Griffin: The Spirit & The Flesh Have Funk [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The crazy part about the flesh and the spirit is that you get caught in the crossfire when you don’t pick a side. They go against each other so you have to choose. Just know this: The fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, self-control, and the list goes on.

This week, GRIFF encourages listeners let God’s word lead your walk and take heed to Galatians 5:25 which reads, “Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit.”

