Cynthia Bailey & Fiancé Mike Hill Set 2020 Wedding Date

As season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and several romances have come to a close, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill seem to be forging full speed ahead, by setting an official wedding date for their upcoming nuptials.

On Wednesday Bailey shared the good news on her Instagram. “Things 2 do: set wedding date,” she wrote with a check mark and diamond ring emoji next to it. “Hint: We can see it clearly,” seems to refer to a date set in the year 2020.

But it was the revelation that her castmate Kandi Burruss helped the couple set on the official date. “Fun Fact: @Kandi came up with the perfect wedding date for us,” Bailey wrote. In a separate Instastory, she again thanked Kandi for her help.

Since the beginning of their relationship after meeting through mutual friend Steve Harvey in 2018, the couple seems to be madly in love and in deep anticipation of their wedding day. It will be interesting to see the lead up to their engagement on the reality show and how the two navigate the impending reality of merging two lives into one.

In the meantime, until more details are released about the couple’s impending nuptials, we will be tuning in to the newest season of the Housewives franchise. A reality show that genuinely continues the gift that just keeps on giving.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.