Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Keep The Romance Alive”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is to always date your mate. When we got married, we asked couples that have been married 40, 50 and 60 years what were the secrets are making marriage work? And they all said keep the romance alive. Have a weekly date. Night hold hands and never go to bed before fixing your differences.
Or as the Bible says, don’t let the sun go down on your wrath. Have a date night every week and always hold hands because when you’re holding hands, you’re not just holding hands, you’re also holding hearts. So celebrate your mate and tell them you love them, not just on Valentine’s Day, but each and every day, keep the romance alive and your marriage will thrive.
- Keep The Romance Alive | Dr. Willie Jolley
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
