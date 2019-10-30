Classic! Never-Made Music Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Released

War and racial tensions were at an unsettling high when Marvin Gaye released “What’s Going On?” back in 1971. In 2019, a similar struggle exists.

It became a classic song that resonated without the push of the internet, but today, new technology helps spread the important messages faster. So in celebrating Motown Records’ 60th anniversary, the label released a never-made music video for the song, tying in news issues that have spread across America. The Savanah Leaf-directed video was premiered last month at the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference (CBC ALC) after a panel discussion titled, “What’s Going On’ to ‘Let’s Get Going’: Building a Social Movement through the Arts in Washington, DC.”

