Is it just me, or does it feel like celebrities get engaged quick these days.

Either way, love is love and the fact that they’ve found someone they want to spend the rest of their lives with is a beautiful thing. Take Nicki Minaj for example. After going through several relationship woes publically, the hip hop queen has found love in an old flame — and now she’s finna be his wife.

We already knew that Nicki and boyfriend Kenneth Petty got a marriage license last month; and just a few weeks ago, she took to the ‘gram dropping hints that they already tied to knot. And now, we get to see the blinged out wedding band the Kenny got for the Barb.

Hit the flip for more celebs with ridiculously blingy engagement rings.

Love Does Cost A Thing: Some Of The Most Ridiculously Blingy Celebrity Engagement Rings [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted October 30, 2019

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: