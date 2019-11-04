Kandi Burruss’ Surrogate Was Pregnant With Twins And Miscarried One

On the season premiere of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” Kandi Burruss revealed some heartbreaking news.

Kandi and her hubby Todd Tucker decided to have another child via surrogate after Kandi’s longtime suffering with fibroids, and the woman became pregnant with twins. The joy over two new lives was short-lived, because the surrogate miscarried one of the children.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss said of the loss.

“I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

Burruss told the housewives that having had two children naturally, initially, the idea of surrogacy felt strange. But the couple finally decided to move forward after they found a candidate through Burruss’s OBGYN.

“To allow somebody to carry my child inside of them? It was a tough decision to make,” Burruss said of the choice.

“I just feel like this whole situation is strange,” she revealed “I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about, ‘Oh now my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk.”

Continuing, “You have this guilt [and] sadness. So it’s a joyous, yet interesting experience.”

The Tuckers child is due later this month.

The story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.