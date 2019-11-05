Love Talking: Take the Temperature of Your Relationship [Video]

No one wants to feel single inside of a marriage. To avoid that, Erica Campbell said she and her husband Warren check-in with each other periodically to “take the temperature” of their relationship.
She explains how it’s done above. Press play.
