Love Talking: Take the Temperature of Your Relationship [Video]

11.05.19
No one wants to feel single inside of a marriage. To avoid that, Erica Campbell said she and her husband Warren check-in with each other periodically to “take the temperature” of their relationship.

She explains how it’s done above. Press play.

