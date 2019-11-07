HS Football Player Goes Viral After Praying With Opponent

Two Texas high school football players are going viral after a photo of them praying together was taken after a recent game.

KXII reports Gage Smith walked up to Ty Jordan after the game and told him he heard about his mom’s cancer diagnosis and asked to pray with him.

Jordan obliged, the two then kneeled down and prayed which has led to the viral photo. Smith told explained to the news outlet, “I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom, and his family.”

The original photo has been shared over 150,000 times.