Ericaism: Heart Check [Video]

Syndicated
| 11.08.19
Keeping our emotions in check isn’t an easy task. Placing facts over feelings requires time and plenty of effort.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains the importance of taking time to give yourself what she calls a “heart check.” Press play above for the full message!

