Ericaism: Heart Check [Video]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keeping our emotions in check isn’t an easy task. Placing facts over feelings requires time and plenty of effort.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains the importance of taking time to give yourself what she calls a “heart check.” Press play above for the full message!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: