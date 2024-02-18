You don’t have a career as stellar and longstanding as Yolanda Adams has experienced without a fair share of offers to step outside of your lane.
In this clip, the Yolanda speaks about an instance where she was approached about doing R&B. Catch The Madd Hatta Show Weekdays only on Majic 1021.
Check out the video below.
Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R&B? was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners
-
The Clark Sisters Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
-
Erica Campbell Takes Good Morning America: PBS Special, Tour + Live Performance [WATCH]
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
Best In Black: Largest Black Megachurches