PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man Of The Year”

Pop quiz! What do Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Denzel Washington, and John Legend have in common? They were each named PEOPLE Magazine’s sexiest man of the year.

You heard that right! Singer John Legend was announced as the latest man to be named PEOPLE Mag’s sexiest man. Legend told PEOPLE about the honor, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure.” “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend joins Elba, The Rock, and Denzel Washington as the only black men to win the award.

Legend already has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony on his mantle. Now he’s the sexiest man in the world according to PEOPLE.

SOURCE | PEOPLE MAGAZINE

