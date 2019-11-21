CLOSE
Pastor Who Prayed For Obama In 2008 Election Lays Hands On Kamala Harris

Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson–who is the senior pastor and spiritual coach at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Taylors, South Carolina–prayed for former President Barack Obama prior to him being elected in 2008. Gadson has been described as someone who “has been blessed by God with an anointing that has enabled her to share on local, state-wide, regional, and national platforms.”

At an appearance at a Community Center in Greer, South Carolina, Gadson laid hands on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. She asked God to “speak to the enemy of her soul” and make his plan for her life known.” Harris currently stands at fifth place in the polls. 

