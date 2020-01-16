CLOSE
Gospel Nominees Announced for 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards

48th NAACP Image Awards - Backstage and Audience

Nominees for the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced this week and some of our Gospel music icons were honored with nominations for their songs. The two-hour live TV special will air on BET Networks, Saturday, February 22, 2020. Congratulations!

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary):

“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

Stone Soul 2019 -- John P. Kee

“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

BeBe Winans Meet & Greet 2018

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends - Show

“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

Festival of Praise Tour 2014

“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

50th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

