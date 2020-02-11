Todd Dulaney Drops New EP “The Book” [NEW MUSIC]

Todd Dulaney returns with all-new music. Stellar Award winning Dulaney’s new EP, Back To The Book is now available on all major digital platforms. Inspired spontaneously by the written word of God; this new body of music finds Dulaney leading listeners literally back to the scriptures for hope, comfort, answers, instructions, and everything to live life according to the Bible.

“I’m more proud of this musical work than anything that I’ve ever done in my life. To be able to put melody to The Book that has changed my life and so many others is a complete honor.” -Todd Dulaney

Additionally, just announced Todd Dulaney will co-host the 35th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Pre-Show on Thursday, March 26th in Las Vegas.

Blogzworth Posted 7 hours ago

