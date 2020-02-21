KFC Releases A Chicken Donut Sandwich

Fast food restaurants are out of control.

Ever since Popeyes released their notorious chicken sandwich last summer, it seems like fast food restaurants have been coming out of the woodwork with outlandish menu ideas.

According to USA Today, the latest one comes from KFC, who announced a wider release of their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts item. They tested the dish last fall in select Virginia and Pittsburgh restaurants and apparently, it was so successful that customers can order the dish for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide starting February 24.

The sweet and savory food item will be available as a sandwich, or a chicken fillet between two warm glazed donuts, and it’ll be available as a basket with a customer’s choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with one or two donuts.

The whole meal seems completely unhealthy and could possibly have life altering consequences, but a sweet and savory pleasure is something we’re rarely afforded in this lifetime…

So it’ll probably sell like hotcakes.

