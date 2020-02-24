LeBron James Is Writing A Children’s Book

When he is not focused on winning on the court, LeBron James is all about the kids. He has already established his successful I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio and now he is working towards being an author. The three-time NBA champion will be releasing his own children’s book titled I Promise, CNN reports.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together,” the Los Angeles Lakers player said in a press release. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in.”

The picture book, with pictures illustrated by Nina Mata, is the product of a two-book deal with James’ LeBron James Foundation and HarperCollins Publishers. James’ second book will be a novel for middle schoolers.

“The philanthropy work that LeBron James does off the court, including the education that he’s providing to the students at the I PROMISE School is remarkable,” Suzanne Murphy, president and publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, said in the press release. “With a universal message that encourages everyone to always strive for greatness, I PROMISE will resonate with students and readers everywhere.”

I Promise will be released August 11th, 2020.

James also recently announced that the high school juniors at his I Promise Academy were gifted with full, four-year scholarships to Kent State University, one of the top universities in Ohio.

“We have so many options, and I just know that so many kids in my community just don’t have many options,” James told reporters after a game against the Denver Nuggets last week. “So for me to be able to be in a position where I can give these kids options to decide what they want to do with their future, it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done.”

