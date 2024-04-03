Joy vs. Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Joy vs. Happiness”

Today, I want to talk about joy and happiness and how many people think they are the same thing, when in reality they are very different. Happiness is typically a result of the happenings in your life, which are usually external, like getting a new car. But Joy is the result of your internal programming and positioning.

And I decided long ago that I would not let stuff steal my joy. You too can develop an attitude of joy within, even in the midst of challenging and crazy times. How 1 technique 1 technique is saying out loud. I am grateful. I am grateful. Then fill yourself with the pure, the powerful and the positive. Everyday. Read or listen to something positive in the 1st 20 minutes of your day and specifically find something to be grateful for. Realize that no matter how many challenges you have, you still are blessed because you are still here, which means you can still win. So do it today.

