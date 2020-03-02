CLOSE
Check Out Kierra Sheard’s New Single “It Keeps Happening” [VIDEO]

Kierra Sheard

GRAMMY nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist, Kierra Sheard has been busy! She recently wrapped up filming for Lifetime’s biopic of the legendary Clark Sisters where she plays her mother, Karen Clark-Sheard. She also hosted a live recording for her upcoming self-titled album, Kierra.

The recording was held in her hometown of Detroit, MI at her father’s church, Greater Emmanuel Institutional COGIC. It featured special guests like Le’Andria JohnsonTasha Cobbs Leonard, and Todd Dulaney. The album is expected to be released on April 17th and is available for preorder now.

On Friday, she released her new single “It Keeps Happening” along with the video. The single is the second single off the album, following the release her song “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliot.

 

Kierra Sheard grew up in a family that was all about singing for the Lord. She is the daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard who is a member The Clark Sisters. As a gospel artist Kierra Sheard continues to take us all the way to church when we listen to her sing. With her beautiful voice and stylish looks we just can't get enough of Kierra Sheard!

Check Out Kierra Sheard’s New Single “It Keeps Happening” [VIDEO]  was originally published on praiseindy.com

