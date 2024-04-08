EXCLUSIVE: Jor’Dan Armstrong Breaks Down His “Church Boy From The Hood” Persona

Ever heard of a “church boy from the hood”? Although that sounds like the biggest oxymoron — a contradiction to contradict all contractions! — it’s actually the best way to describe Christian R&B singer Jor’Dan Armstrong.

Hailing himself as the “King Of Christian R&B,” Jor’Dan has both the talent and accolades to sit comfortably in that throne. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the 35-year-old holy hitmaker has done a bang-up job over the years at incorporating the best that gospel has to offer with the modern twist and sound of contemporary R&B in addition to hints of hip-hop as well. If his chart-topping success with singles like “My God” and the Erica Campbell-assisted “Call” weren’t enough to convince you, the appeal of his 2022 album, Church Girls Love R&B, and its summer 2023 follow-up, Church Girls Love R&B – Girls Trip, were clear testaments to the grace he has in store for our ears as his burgeoning career in making contemporary Christian bangers continues to rise.

Interestingly enough, his musical skills extend beyond laying down verses in the booth thanks to his “side hustle” as an in-demand producer as well. Crafting up serenading tunes alongside established mixmasters like Troy Taylor, Smash David and OG Parker just to name a few, Jor’Dan Armstrong has always proved there’s no limit to his creative output.

“I’m so honored and grateful to be a part of what God is doing in the industry and genre that we’re in; lives are being changed,” he told us with a cool-as-ice demeanor, further adding, “I’m so glad that we’re not focusing on just the methods anymore — the results are there! So many people’s lives are changing, and so many people are inspired. I’m grateful to be a part of that — it’s something I saw in the vision 10 years ago — and God is really doing his thing with it.”

