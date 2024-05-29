Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.29.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities”

In this time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips. Come back. Napoleon Hill, author of the landmark book Think and Grow Rich and my friend Doctor Dennis Kimbrough, the author of Think and Grow rich or black choice, both said wherever you find a challenge, a crisis. You will also find an opportunity. They both say that every adversity contains at the same time a seed of equivalent opportunity if there were no problems, there would be no opportunities. 

And you don’t even have to go look for a problem. The problem will find you. Yet we can turn the setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you wanna see a set back that you can cry about or do you want to see an opportunity that you should be excited about. It’s your choice. I recommend that you choose to be excited about the future so you can win.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

getup-header-logo
Get Up!

Join “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” Morning Show Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

Pop Culture

Congrats! Stephen and Ayesha Curry Announce The Birth Of A New Baby Boy on Instagram 

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close